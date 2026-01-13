Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 13: Talks are underway at Baluwatar between leaders involved in the Nepali Congress Special General Convention and those from the party’s establishment camp.

A team led by General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma, who are steering the special general convention, is holding discussions with the establishment side.

From the special convention group, Pradip Paudel, Gururaj Ghimire, Madhu Acharya, and Devaraj Chalise are taking part in the talks.

Representing party president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s camp are Ramesh Lekhak and Balkrishna Khand, while Jeevan Pariyar and Minendra Rijal are participating from the Shekhar Koirala camp.

Although the special convention group had invited President Deuba and other establishment leaders, they did not attend the ongoing special general convention at Bhrikuti Mandap.

President Deuba has been sending messages through close aides that he does not recognize the special general convention.

More than 51 percent of Nepali Congress general convention representatives have demanded immediate changes in policy and leadership. They have warned that if the establishment camp ignores their demand, they will begin the election process from the ongoing special general convention starting today.

Leaders said a decision on how to move the special general convention forward will be made after these talks.

People’s News Monitoring Service