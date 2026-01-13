Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 13: The closed session of the Nepali Congress Special General Convention is set to begin at 9 am today. According to Manoj Mani Acharya, coordinator of the Special General Convention Management Secretariat, the closed session that was adjourned on Monday will resume from 9 am.

He said the procedure for leadership change has already been passed, and if the central committee does not take ownership of the special convention, the process will move ahead as per that procedure.

“If the party president and the acting president do not come and take ownership of the special general convention, the convention hall has already approved the procedure to change the leadership,” Acharya said.

Subas Pokharel, coordinator of the Special General Convention Publicity Committee, said the mood inside the hall is not in favor of retaining the current leadership, even if party president Sher Bahadur Deuba shows up. He said convention representatives feel humiliated and are not in a mood to show respect to the president.

“If the president and other leaders come by tomorrow and take ownership of the special general convention, the situation could change,” Pokharel said. “But the mood in the hall is not like that. The convention representatives feel insulted by the decision that declared the special general convention meaningless. It does not look like they will accept things easily.”

He said if leaders fail to attend once the closed session begins, representatives cannot be stopped. “If leaders come, take ownership, and reassure the representatives, that is fine,” Pokharel said. “We cannot keep answering the media again and again about what will happen. From Tuesday, that is today, the process of selecting new leadership begins.”

Meanwhile, supporters of the special general convention have claimed that the number of convention representatives participating and signing in support will reach 70 percent. Speaking to journalists on Monday evening, they shared these figures. Leader Subas Pokharel said that while 2,662 representatives had signed in support on Sunday, the number increased by 6.24 percent on Monday.

“Our number has increased by 6.24 percent compared to yesterday. Yesterday it was 2,662. With that increase, more than 63 percent have signed. More are still coming,” Pokharel said. “I urge party leaders. We hear talk about 66 percent. We will show by reaching seventy.”

He called on party leaders to attend the closed session. He said the closed session to select new leadership will begin on Tuesday. “Our closed session starts tomorrow at 9 am. There are nine groups. Koshi Province has already submitted its report. The election starts tomorrow,” he said.

News Agency Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service