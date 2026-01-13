Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 13: A total of 85 candidates from various political parties have withdrawn their names from the closed list under the proportional representation system for the House of Representatives election.

The Election Commission had allowed candidates to withdraw their names on Monday between 10 am and 4 pm. The House of Representatives election is scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Under the provision, candidates whose names were included in the closed list submitted by political parties could withdraw either in person or through an authorized representative if they were unable to be present.

According to the Commission, candidates from parties including Janamat Party, CPN UML, Janata Samajwadi Party, Nepal Communist Party, Progressive Democratic Party, and Rastriya Prajatantra Party have withdrawn their names from the closed list.

The highest number of withdrawals came from the Janata Samajwadi Party, with 21 candidates pulling out, followed by the Janamat Party with 20 withdrawals. The Janata Samajwadi Party said the withdrawals were made to adjust the closed list after its recent unification with the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and to manage the list afresh.

The Commission said the number could increase slightly when the final list is published. A total of 64 political parties had submitted closed lists under the proportional representation system.

The Commission had set Poush 13 and 14 as the dates for submitting closed lists. In the 275-member House of Representatives, 110 members will be elected through the proportional representation system and 165 through the direct election system.

People’s News Monitoring Service