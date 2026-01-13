Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 13: Police have taken one person into custody along with a container carrying electronic cigarettes valued at more than Rs 20 million from Nechung, Ward No. 4 of Lomanthang Rural Municipality in Mustang.

The arrested individual has been identified as 32 year old Pema Lama of Sunkoshi Rural Municipality Ward No. 5 in Sindhupalchok district. He was driving the container.

According to DSP Shailendra Thapa of the Armed Police Force, a shipment of vapes worth Rs 22,459,320 was seized while being illegally brought into Nepal from China in container number Na 6 Kha 7591.

Lama was apprehended in front of the Korala border point on the Nepal China border with 80 cartons of vapes.

The seized electronic cigarettes have been handed over to the Mustang Customs Office, while Lama has been sent to the Area Police Office in Chhoser for further investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Service