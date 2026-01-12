Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 12: The Rastriya Parivartan Party, chaired by Rajesh Portel, will include 21 members of Ujyalo Nepal in its proportional representation list. Portel, who lost a leg during the Gen Z protests, confirmed the move.

The update comes after the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) had reportedly removed 17 names from Ujyalo Nepal, led by Kulman Ghising, from its proportional list. On Monday, January 12, the Rastriya Parivartan Party plans to revise its proportional list to include these members.

Rajesh Portel told Bahrakhari, “It’s now certain that both parties will move forward together. We are adding 21 names from their side to our proportional list.” He also said that organizational structure and responsibilities with Ujyalo Nepal will be finalized on Monday as part of the unification process.

People’s News Monitoring Service