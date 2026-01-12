Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 12: The Nepali Congress (NC) has passed the “Special Central Convention Procedure, 2082,” clearing the path for selecting new party leadership. Prepared to organise the Special Central Convention called under Article 17(2) of the party constitution, this procedure provides a legal framework to dissolve the current Central Working Committee and elect a new leadership.

The procedure, approved Monday during the closing session of the special convention at Bhrikutimandap, considers that the term of the current committee, elected in the 14th general convention in December 2021, has already ended. It clearly allows for the election of a new Central Working Committee to manage party affairs until the 15th general convention is held.

The procedure also finalises proposals to be presented at the special convention. Discussions will cover contemporary political review, party policies, constitutional amendments and revisions, and organisational reforms. In addition, the Central Election Committee, Discipline Committee, and Finance Committee formed at various times after the 14th general convention will also be dissolved through this convention.

To move forward with leadership selection, the procedure provides for the formation of a five-member Election Committee, including a coordinator, under Article 35 of the party constitution. This committee will conduct the election of the Central Working Committee under Article 21 and will have the authority to set its own procedures and guidelines. A five-member “Decision Certification Committee,” including a coordinator, will also be formed to verify convention decisions.

The procedure clarifies how the convention will be conducted. The party president will chair the special convention, and in their absence, the senior-most member present will preside. To manage the closed session, a five-member presidium will be selected from the convention delegates, and the session will proceed in rotation under their guidance.

Proposals and reports presented at the convention will be discussed collectively or jointly, with final approval based on a majority “voice vote” of delegates. For a quorum, the procedure requires the presence of more than 50 percent of members under Article 46 of the constitution.

The procedure also gives the special convention the authority to review past decisions made by the Central Working Committee and the Executive Committee. If necessary, those decisions can be rendered inactive or annulled.

This procedural framework opens the way for the Nepali Congress to reorganise, update its policies, and elect leadership aligned with both internal expectations and the broader political context.

People’s News Monitoring Service