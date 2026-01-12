Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 12: Following remarks by Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa targeting UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, UML General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel issued a strong rebuttal.

Sharing his perspective on social media, Pokhrel linked Thapa’s criticism to “geopolitical self-interest” and “servitude.”

During the opening session of Congress’s Special General Convention, Thapa had questioned the functioning and leadership style of the UML. In response, Pokhrel raised serious concerns about national sovereignty and the morale of the people.

He described bowing to geopolitical interests as servitude and said that raising a voice against it is true self-respect. He wrote, “Bowing before geopolitical self-interest is servitude; raising your voice against it is self-respect. Bending before destruction, anarchy, and terror is cowardice; standing against them and uplifting the people’s morale is courage.”

Responding to Thapa’s dig at Chairman Oli, Pokhrel argued that celebrating festivals is inappropriate while the country is in crisis.

Noting that the constitution and democracy themselves are under threat, and that people are angry and suffering, he added, “How can one celebrate a festival when every citizen’s heart is burning? Those unable to celebrate while the country is in flames may seem like ‘servants’ to some.”

In defending himself, Pokhrel compared UML workers and leadership to Spartacus. He added, “Those so-called servants may well be the Spartacus of today—Spartacus who will carry the banner of freedom, sovereignty, and self-respect to lay the foundation of a new world order.”

People’s News Monitoring Service