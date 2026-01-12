Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 12: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah (Balen) is preparing to contest the upcoming election from Jhapa-5.

His secretariat confirmed that he is already doing the groundwork for this move. Jhapa-5 is the electoral constituency of CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, who has been continuously elected from there.

Balen has been in regular discussions with local leaders and party workers in Jhapa as part of his preparation to contest in the same constituency. On Sunday, he also met with RSP Jhapa Chairperson Prakash Pathak and his team.

One of Balen’s advisers said the meeting took place at the home of his adviser Kumar Byanjankar in Jwagal, Lalitpur, where Pathak, Secretary Shambhu Suskera, and their team were present. “The mayor is preparing to contest the election in Jhapa-5 against KP Oli. Our team is also conducting a local survey there, which is why he met with the leaders today to understand the situation,” the adviser said.

According to Balen’s chief personal secretary, Bhupadev Shah, he plans to resign by January 18 and file his nomination in Jhapa on January 19. “He will resign on the 19th January and go directly to Jhapa.”

Balen is preparing to contest the election, specifically from Jhapa-5.

People’s News Monitoring Service