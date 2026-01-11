Spread the love

Washington, Jan 11: U.S. President Donald Trump has received briefings on a potential military strike in Iran following reports of government suppression of ongoing protests. Despite repeated warnings, Iran’s authorities have continued using force against demonstrators, prompting Trump to consult senior Pentagon officials, the National Security Advisor, and the National Security Council.

The briefings explored options including targeting non-military locations in Tehran and security agencies directly linked to the crackdown. Trump has not made a final decision but is seriously considering action if the Iranian government continues to fire on protesters.

Protests, now in their second week, have erupted nationwide over the plunging value of the Iranian currency, rising inflation, and poor government economic policies. Dozens of demonstrators have been killed, and internet access has been largely shut down.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the situation and publicly expressed support for the Iranian people. While past U.S. actions, such as in Venezuela, show the administration’s willingness to act, officials caution that a strike in Iran carries risks: public opinion could shift toward the government, or retaliation could escalate regionally.

Senior military officials noted that any action would require significant preparation to ensure regional security, similar to months of planning done for previous operations. Trump continues to monitor the situation closely as he weighs military options against diplomatic and strategic risks. (Agencies)

