Kathmandu, Jan 11: Singer Prashant Tamang has died after suffering a heart attack. Producer Rajesh Banshal confirmed his death to Ratopati on Sunday, quoting Tamang’s wife.

“I spoke to him just three days ago. I still cannot believe the news of his sudden death today,” producer Banshal said. “When I asked his family members, they said he died of a heart attack.”

Tamang, who rose to fame after winning Indian Idol, was recently acting in the Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan. The film’s dubbing work was still pending.

He had acted in several Nepali films, including Gorkha Paltan, Pardeshi, and Pardeshi 2. He also lent his voice to many popular songs.

An Indian-origin Nepali-speaking singer, Tamang was the winner of the third season of the Indian television reality show Indian Idol. Along with acting in a few Nepali films, he also worked as a playback singer. He had been living in Delhi in recent years, where he passed away.

