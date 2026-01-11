Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 11: Nepal observed the 304th birth anniversary of nation builder Prithvi Narayan Shah and National Unity Day on Sunday through various programs.

From the President to ordinary citizens, people offered garlands at the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah in front of the main gate of Singha Durbar. Those present for the floral tribute included President Ramchandra Paudel, Prime Minister Sushila Karki, Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut, former Speaker Devaraj Ghimire, and National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Dahal.

The Nepal Army marked the day in a special way. A military team arrived in Kathmandu by following the Gorkha to Kathmandu route used by Prithvi Narayan Shah during the unification campaign around 282 years ago.

Former army chiefs General Pyarjang Thapa and General Rajendra Chhetri also represented the Nepal Army and paid floral tributes at the statue.

Leaders and cadres of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party, which has long advocated the monarchy, were also present to offer garlands. Various social, cultural, and ethnic organizations reached Singha Durbar in traditional attire with musical instruments. Slogans of “Prithvi Path” were raised during the procession.

It may be recalled that in 2006, the government led by Girija Prasad Koirala, with Krishna Prasad Sitaula as home minister, removed Prithvi Narayan Shah from the status of “symbol of national unity” and canceled the public holiday on his birth anniversary.

Following sustained pressure from RPP and other groups loyal to the monarchy, the government in recent years has restored the public holiday on the occasion of Prithvi Jayanti.

People’s News Monitoring Service