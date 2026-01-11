Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 11: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has participated in a tea reception hosted today by the Rastriya Prajantra Party (RPP) on the occasion of National Unity Day and Prithvi Jayanti.

RPP Chairperson Rajendra Lingden, among other leaders, welcomed Prime Minister Karki.

Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Jagadish Kharel, leaders of different political parties, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions here and leaders of different sectors of society were present on the occasion.

However, the major leaders from the Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and Nepali Communist Party did not attend the reception. On the occasion, RPP organized blood donation where several RPP members and workers, including the RPP Chair Lingden, donated blood.

People’s New Monitoring Service