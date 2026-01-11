Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 11: Nepal Communist Party coordinator Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has announced that he will contest the upcoming House of Representatives election from Rukum East.

Addressing the party’s Unity Message Assembly currently underway in Rukum West, Prachanda said he would stand as a candidate from Rukum East in the next election.

“I will contest this election from Rukum itself. I will run from Rukum East,” he said. “If I contest from Rukum East, it is understood that I will also keep coming to Rukum West.”

He said he remains committed to meeting the expectations and trust of the people of Rukum West. He added that he would push development works in a new direction and stay closely connected with the joys and hardships of the people of Rukum.

Earlier, it was not clear from where Prachanda would contest the House election scheduled for March 5. Nearly half a dozen districts had recommended his name as a candidate.

Since first contesting elections in 2008, Prachanda has changed constituencies in every election.

In the 2008 Constituent Assembly election, he contested from Rolpa 2 and Kathmandu 10 and won from both seats.

In the 2013 Constituent Assembly election, he stood from Kathmandu 10 and Siraha 5. He lost in Kathmandu but won from Siraha.

After the constitution was promulgated, he contested the first general election in 2017 from his home district, Chitwan 2, and won.

In the 2022 election, he left Chitwan and contested from Gorkha 2, where he also emerged victorious.

This time, more than half a dozen districts had recommended him as a candidate, including Chitwan, Gorkha, Kaski, Sindhuli, Dhading, and Rukum East. Reports had already suggested that he was inclined toward Rukum East.

On Saturday, Prachanda formally announced that he will contest the upcoming election from Rukum East.

People’s News Monitoring Service