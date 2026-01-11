Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 11: Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden has said a new national understanding is needed to restore Nepal’s decision-making power, claiming that the country’s decision process has fallen into foreign hands.

Inaugurating the RPP Tokha Municipal Convention in Kathmandu on Saturday, Lingden expressed concern that foreign powers have begun shaping plans, from selecting ministers to forming electoral alliances.

He said the events of Bhadra 23 and 24 showed that political parties have lost control of Nepal’s politics. Warning that unhealthy rivalry among external forces has pushed Nepal into a serious geopolitical trap, he said failure to act in time could put the country’s very existence at risk. Lingden stressed that a fresh and original understanding must be reached between the King, political parties, and the new generation, Gen Z, before the next election.

He said the country should head into elections only after building a system where the nation wins, not just individual parties or leaders. “The need of the hour is an original arrangement that includes everyone and leaves no force sidelined,” he said.

Calling the current period the most favourable and fertile for the RPP, Lingden directed party workers to strengthen unity and organisation.

He also said intensive talks are underway for unity with other groups that share similar views, adding that the RPP will move forward as an alternative force. Lingden said the party is committed to playing a leading role in freeing the country from foreign interference and strengthening internal unity.