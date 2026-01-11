Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 11: The Nepali Congress special general convention, called by the pro-special convention group, kicks off today amid resistance from the party’s establishment faction. The two-day event is being held at Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu, and will be inaugurated at 1:00 pm on Sunday. A stage accommodating 50 guests has been set up for the opening session, while over 6,000 chairs are arranged in the open ground.

Govinda Pudasaini, coordinator of the Stage Management Committee, said the area is decorated with Congress flags, banners, and other promotional materials. Preparations are also underway to manage rallies arriving from across the Kathmandu Valley. The convention will be chaired by Krishna Sabuj Baniya, president of Nepali Congress Kathmandu, and leaders of other political parties have not been invited.

According to Accommodation and Food Management Committee coordinator Ramesh Dhamala, lodging has been arranged for 3,600 delegates across various parts of the city, with extra arrangements ready for an additional 200 delegates. Food and refreshments are provided at the venue, with each delegate receiving a meal coupon and bag after paying Rs 1,000. After the opening session, closed-door discussions will take place in the Bhrikutimandap conference hall, though details of policy documents remain mostly undisclosed.

A Legal obligation:

General secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma urged delegates to participate, citing the party statute. They said Clause 17(2) requires a special convention to be held within three months of a formal demand. The secretaries emphasized that when delegates request a convention to strengthen the party, align policies with public sentiment, and rebuild leadership, it becomes the central leadership’s responsibility to convene the special general convention.

They noted that on October 15, 2025, 54.58 percent of delegates signed an application demanding a special convention. They added that the Gen Z movement on September 8–9, 2025, had also stirred calls for leadership change within the party. Thapa and Sharma reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the party united.

No rationale:

The party’s establishment faction rejected the special convention, noting that the 15th regular general convention is already scheduled from May 10–13, 2026. They argued that ongoing membership distribution and the upcoming general election on March 5, 2026, make holding a special convention unnecessary.

The faction stressed that only the Central Working Committee can call a convention. Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel warned that any individual-led convention or related activity would violate the party statute and urged leaders and members not to participate in such initiatives.