Kathmandu, Jan 11: Today marks the 304th birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan Shah, the architect of modern Nepal, observed nationwide as Prithvi Jayanti and National Unity Day. Born in 1779 BS, Shah is remembered for unifying the fragmented Baise and Chaubise states and laying the foundation for a sovereign, independent Nepal.

Tributes are being paid at his statue in front of the West Gate of Singha Durbar, with officials and the Nepal Army laying garlands at his life-size statue at the Army Headquarters. In Gorkha, his birthplace, annual programs celebrate his legacy, while the Rastriya Prajatantra Party hosts a tea program attended by the prime minister, former leaders, and distinguished personalities.

Ascending the throne at age 20, Shah overcame internal and external challenges to lead Nepal’s unification campaign, which inspired public participation across social, economic, and geographic divides. He passed away in 1831 BS at 52. Today’s observances highlight his vision of national unity, dedication to the public good, and emphasis on putting the nation above personal interests.

Shah’s principles, such as his warning against bribery as harmful to the nation, continue to guide efforts toward good governance and integrity. He also referred to Nepal as a “yam between two stones,” reflecting the country’s strategic geography.

The day encourages citizens, especially the youth, to embrace service, responsibility, and patriotism. Leaders, including the Vice President, Speaker, and other prominent figures, have extended greetings on this occasion, honouring Shah’s enduring legacy in shaping Nepal’s unity, independence, and identity.

