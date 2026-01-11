Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 11: The Election Commission has brought social media activity under the election code to ensure the House of Representatives polls on March 5, 2026, are fair and orderly.

Under the code, no one is allowed to operate fake accounts or websites to influence the election. The rules prohibit using or misusing artificial intelligence to spread disinformation, propaganda, or derogatory content targeting the election.

The code also bars spreading false information, making insulting or hateful remarks, and manipulating published or broadcast material—whether via AI or manually—to sway the election through posts, comments, live streams, tags, or mentions.

Actions that could harm the credibility of the election, or damage the reputation of the commission, its commissioners, or staff, are strictly forbidden. Character assassination, personal attacks, defamation, or production and dissemination of harmful material through any medium is prohibited.

Voter privacy must be respected, and no activity is allowed that could compromise the fairness or integrity of the election. The Election Commission plans to enforce the code starting January 17, 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service