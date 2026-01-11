Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 11: President Ramchandra Paudel has highlighted the significant contributions of Nepal’s ancestors in shaping the nation from its once fragmented small states to its present form.

In a message on the occasion of Prithvi Jayanti and National Unity Day, he noted that Prithvi Narayan Shah unified the scattered small principalities to establish modern Nepal.

“Remembering Prithvi Narayan Shah, we see how he unified Nepal, safeguarding national independence and establishing a shared identity for modern Nepal. His guidance remains relevant and widely respected even today,” the president said.

He added that Shah’s principles provide direction for building a strong economy, fostering patriotism, maintaining diplomatic relations with neighboring countries, preserving religion, culture, and traditions, promoting public welfare, ensuring state responsibility, justice, good governance, and strengthening national unity.

President Paudel observed that thanks to the continuous efforts of brave ancestors across history, Nepal today stands proud as a sovereign and independent nation. Building on this foundation, he emphasized that Nepal has constitutionally been established as a free, indivisible, sovereign, secular, inclusive, federal democratic republic guided by socialism.

He expressed the hope that National Unity Day inspires all citizens to uphold the country’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity while striving for the people’s welfare and prosperity.

On the 304th birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan Shah, leader of Nepal’s unification campaign, President Paudel paid heartfelt tribute and extended his greetings to all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service