Kathmandu, Jan 10: Homanath Dahal, a veteran journalist, leader of the Nepali Congress, and a fighter of Nepal’s democratic movement, has passed away at the age of 84.

Dahal, who had been unwell for some time, died on the evening of January 9, (Poush 25, 2082), while being taken to Bir Hospital for treatment.

A former lawmaker and minister from Okhaldhunga district, Dahal also served as the president of the Federation of Nepali Journalists. He also served as the Gorkhapatra Corporation chairman soon after the new democratic government came to office following the 1990 people’s movement.

Known as a true advocate of BP Koirala’s ideas and democratic principles, he made significant contributions to both Nepali journalism and the democratic movement.

During the Panchayat era, he was jailed multiple times for his struggle for press freedom.

He is survived by two sons, Dr Sudhamshu Dahal and Himamshu Dahal. His wife, Sudha Dahal, is currently receiving treatment at Bir Hospital, according to family sources.

Dahal’s body will lie in state for the final tribute from 7 to 9 a.m. today at his private residence near Dhobikhola, close to Maitidevi. The final rites and tribute will then take place at Pashupati Aryaghat at 9:30 a.m.

People’s News Monitoring Service