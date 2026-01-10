Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 10: Nepal’s total foreign currency reserves have reached Rs 28 trillion 66 billion 47 million.

According to the five-month data of the current fiscal year released by Nepal Rastra Bank, the reserves were Rs 24 trillion 14 billion 64 million at the end of July 2025, and increased by 18.7 percent to surpass Rs 28 trillion 66 billion by mid-December 2025.

Foreign exchange reserves held by banks and financial institutions rose from Rs 263.04 billion at the end of July 2025 to Rs 335 billion by mid-December 2025, marking a 27.4 percent growth.

In mid-December 2025, the Indian currency accounted for 22.2 percent of total foreign exchange reserves. Based on imports during the first five months of the fiscal year, the foreign exchange reserves held by the banking sector appear sufficient to cover 21.7 months of goods imports and 18.2 months of goods and services imports.

Meanwhile, net service income during the first five months of the current fiscal year recorded a deficit of Rs 3.654 billion, compared to a deficit of Rs 2.667 billion in the same period last year. Within the services account, travel income fell by 3.7 percent to Rs 3.397 billion from Rs 3.526 billion in the same period last year.

Expenditure on education by students going abroad amounted to Rs 5.652 billion. Travel expenditure during this period rose by 5.3 percent to Rs 8.897 billion, of which Rs 5.652 billion was for education. In the same period last year, travel expenditure was Rs 8.450 billion, with Rs 4.745 billion allocated to education.

People’s News Monitoring Service