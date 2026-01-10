Spread the love



Kathmandu, Jan 10: Foreign Minister Balananda Sharma has urged the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) to conduct its 12th General Convention in Nepal, strictly following its statute.

Sharma highlighted the need to ensure online participation and voting for members unable to attend physically, while NRNA leaders discussed strengthening unity, implementing non-resident citizenship, and addressing issues faced by Nepali workers and women abroad.

During the meeting, FM Sharma suggested that the convention be conducted strictly according to NRNA’s constitution. “Holding it physically in Nepal has many advantages, so I recommend doing it here,” he said, “but the rules must be followed to ensure members unable to attend physically are not deprived of voting rights.” NRNA’s amended constitution (2003/2022), Article 14, allows delegates to participate physically or online, and mandates online voting for those unable to attend in person.

The delegation also requested the formation of a core organizing committee for the convention, with provisions for a high-level government committee chaired by the Foreign Minister. Shrestha noted that the convention follows the recent broad unification of NRNA and aims to strengthen unity. He highlighted the need to finalize amendments to the draft NRNA Act being prepared by the ministry.

Dr. KC emphasized facilitating the full implementation of non-resident Nepali citizenship. Despite the issuance of citizenship, delays in implementation have limited access to constitutionally guaranteed economic, social, and cultural rights. He called for clear laws to make the citizenship fully operational.

Former president Vinod Kunwar shared challenges faced due to delayed citizenship implementation. RK Sharma highlighted issues Nepali workers encounter abroad and requested legal experts at embassies to support them. Vice President Rozina Pradhan Rai underscored the challenges faced by Nepali women abroad, urging the government to formulate specific policies to address them.

The delegation also requested support for operating the Nepal NRNA Development Fund. The meeting was attended by Treasurer Thakur Prasad Dhungana, Women’s Coordinator Rashmi Thapa, and Chief Executive Officer Rajendra Kumar Raut.

People’s News Monitoring Service