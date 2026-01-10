Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 10: Former King Gyanendra Shah has said that even after nearly two decades since leaving Narayanhiti Palace, the country has failed to take shape, and the worry has now deepened into a fear that the country itself may not endure.

He made these remarks in a message issued on the occasion of his 304th birth anniversary and National Unity Day.

“The history of the Shah dynasty, which struggled in every situation and provided strong and successful leadership by mobilising the strength of Nepalis from all walks of life, is clear before everyone,” he said.

“It was never for flight or banned politics. Yet, as almost two decades have passed since we left Narayanhiti Palace, the crises the country continues to face have made us anxious. Yesterday there was worry that the country was not being built. Today, a sense of despair has emerged that the country itself may not survive.”

“The divine teaching says that only when the people are capable and strong does the country become strong, and capital flight from the country must be stopped,” former King Shah said. “When the aspirations and feelings of the younger generation are ignored again and again, dissatisfaction grows. That leads to rebellion.”

He also expressed concern that political parties have only used the youth.

“Because of the tendency of leadership to repeatedly use the youth without understanding their feelings or working for them, dissatisfaction grew among the youth, leading to loss of life and property in the country,” he said. “The loss of lives of those who should have carried the future forward has left the nation shocked. A self-driven person seeks the nation’s interest. A directed person goes around serving others’ interests.”

He said that failure to understand Nepal’s sensitive situation and the shifting geopolitical setting has pushed the country toward a point where it risks losing the trust and confidence of friendly nations.

He added that earlier only the youth were leaving the country, but now capital and business owners are also heading out.

People’s News Monitoring Service