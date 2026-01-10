Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 10: The Election Commission is making final preparations to enforce the code of conduct for the House of Representatives elections, aiming to ensure a fair and orderly process.

The commission has said the code will be implemented from January 17. It also briefed Prime Minister Sushila Karki on the progress so far for the elections scheduled on March 5.

The code clearly outlines what activities government and non-government bodies can carry out, and the roles political parties and stakeholders are expected to play to keep the elections clean.

According to Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari updated the prime minister on Friday about preparations so far, including printing election materials and managing manpower.

The commission believes that strict compliance with the code of conduct will require active participation from the government and other key stakeholders.

People’s News Monitoring Service