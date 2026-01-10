Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 10: Casinos will now be required to collect and keep records of customers who spend more than Rs 200,000.

The provision was introduced by amending the Directive 2082 issued to casino operators by the Department of Tourism. The department stated that the move aims to make casino transactions lawful and transparent.

The directive on casinos regarding money laundering and the financing of terrorist activities has come into effect immediately, the department said.

The department stated that it issued the directive by exercising the authority granted under the Asset Laundering Prevention Act 2064 and the Tourism Act 2035, including amendments.

People’s News Monitoring Service