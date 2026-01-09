Spread the love

Kavre, Jan 9: Around 9,000 driving licenses with QR codes have been printed at the Security Printing Center in Panauti Municipality-5 over the past two months.

The Department of Transport Management reported that since license printing began at the center on 7th November, 8,983 licenses have been produced.

License printing, which had been halted after the “Mass Printer” was damaged during the Gen Z movement, resumed at this center.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Jagdish Kharel, inaugurated license printing at the center by pressing the printing press button on November 7. An agreement between the center and the department for license printing had been signed on November 6, under which the center is expected to deliver 1.2 million licenses to the department within six months.

Keshav Khatiwada, IT Director of the department, said 8,983 licenses have been printed in the two months. According to him, the department has entrusted the center with printing 1.2 million licenses.

Currently, licenses for roughly 300,000 applicants—both newly passed and renewal applicants—remain to be printed.

“Only essential licenses have been printed so far. Out of around 9,000 printed licenses, 7,000 have already been distributed,” Khatiwada said.

The department is preparing to print general licenses and plans to send data for 100,000 licenses at a time.

The center has set a target to print the remaining 1.191 million smart cards within the next two months, in line with its agreement with the department.

Devraj Dhungana, Executive Director of the center, said progress has been slow so far, but production will speed up from mid-January. “Only a few licenses were printed during the initial trial phase. From next week, work will accelerate with new staff,” he said.

He added that internal preparations are underway to print 10,000 smart licenses daily starting in mid-January.

People’s News Monitoring Service