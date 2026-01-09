Spread the love

Tehran, Jan 9 : Iran is experiencing a nationwide internet blackout, online monitoring group NetBlocks has said, amid escalating protests over a worsening economic crisis.

In a post on social media on Thursday, NetBlocks noted that the apparent blackout follows “a series of escalating digital censorship measures targeting protests across the country and hinders the public’s right to communicate at a critical moment”.

Protesters have taken to the streets in cities across Iran since late December amid anger over the soaring cost of living and the devaluation of the local currency.

At least 21 people, including security forces, have been killed since the demonstrations began, according to a tally by the AFP news agency, citing local media and official statements.

Reporting from Tehran early on Friday, Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi said thousands of people took to the streets across the capital, starting at about 8pm local time (16:30 GMT) on Thursday.

“What we saw was many more neighbourhoods in the Iranian capital coming to the streets. Several streets were blocked while I was driving from downtown,” Asadi said, noting that confrontations took place between protesters and police.

“We heard chants … [and] slogans against the political establishment,” he added.

“We know that the economic squeeze has eroded public confidence and [fuelled] dissatisfaction, particularly when it comes to working and lower middle classes, who are now finding themselves struggling to meet their everyday needs,” he added.

The Iranian authorities have offered mixed messages in response to the unrest, with President Masoud Pezeshkian calling for “utmost restraint” in the handling of the demonstrations.

Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei said there would be no leniency for those who “create insecurity”.

“If anyone comes into the streets for riots or to create insecurity, or supports them, then no excuse remains for them,” he said. “The matter has become very clear and transparent. They are now operating in line with the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres this week underscored the need to prevent further protest-related casualties, his spokesperson told reporters.

“He also calls on the authorities to uphold the right of freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly,” Stephane Dujarric said during a briefing on Monday.

“All individuals must be allowed to protest peacefully and express their grievances.”

Iran last saw mass demonstrations in 2022 and 2023 after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Amid the current wave of protests, rights groups also have accused the Iranian authorities of resorting to tactics including raiding hospitals to detain wounded protesters.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International said security forces entered Imam Khomeini Hospital in the western city of Ilam, firing tear gas, smashing doors and assaulting people inside, including medical workers. Al Jazeera

