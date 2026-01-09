Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 9: The Election Commission has made a provision to provide nationwide voter details to political parties upon payment of a fixed fee, if such data is required.

According to the House of Representatives Election Directive prepared by the Commission, nationwide voter rolls can be obtained by paying Rs 10,000. The data will be provided to parties registered with the Commission for election purposes, based on an official request letter from the party.

The Commission will provide voter details in electronic form, excluding date of birth, citizenship number, and mobile number. The data will be handed over through a hard drive or pen drive. If a party needs voter details of only one province, it can obtain them by paying Rs 5,000.

Election officers must allow voters, party representatives, or candidates to view or copy the voter roll at their own expense, provided the list is not torn, damaged, or altered.

The Commission must inform voters, parties, and candidates that voter rolls with photographs can be viewed only by the concerned voter, while voter rolls without photographs can be viewed by anyone.

If an individual voter requests their own voter details, the election office must provide a copy limited to that voter’s information by charging Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the election office must provide electronic voter rolls, excluding date of birth, citizenship number, and mobile number, to registered political parties based on an official letter and to independent candidates based on an application, after collecting prescribed fees. For district-wide voter data, the fee is Rs 3,000, and for voter data of a single constituency, the fee is also Rs 3,000.

While providing such data, the Commission is not allowed to disclose voters’ date of birth, mobile number, or citizenship details.

