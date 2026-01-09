Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 9: Nearly 20 million Nepalis have registered for the National Identity Card (NID), but fewer than half have received it, highlighting a growing gap between registration and delivery.

Data from the Department of National ID and Civil Registration (DoNIDCR) show that between July 2018 and January 6, 2026, 19,568,837 people enrolled. Of these, 7,495,711 cards were printed, yet only 3,778,875 have been distributed to citizens.

The National ID card, grounded in Article 11 of the Constitution of Nepal 2072 BS, is gradually replacing traditional citizenship certificates. Once fully rolled out, it will be essential for accessing government and private services. Even without a physical card, services can be accessed using the card’s unique identity number. The card is recognized under the National Identity Card and Civil Registration Act, 2076 BS, as the main proof of identity for public services. Article 51 of the Constitution also calls for an integrated national identity system linking citizens’ data to state services and development planning.

Currently, 12 agencies require the National ID card, including for passports, social security allowances, birth registration, banking services, transport in Bagmati Province, elections, pensions, foreign employment, PAN registration, and services via the Nagarik App. Despite strong demand, card distribution lags due to technical issues with printing machines and limited skilled personnel. At peak times, daily applications reached 25,000–26,000, though current daily registrations are 10,000–12,000. Card production has dropped from 20,000–22,000 per day to just 3,000–4,000.

Collection delays further reduce distribution numbers, as citizens must pick up cards at designated locations. National ID holders enjoy easier access to services such as social security allowances, which can now be renewed from any ward, unlike non-cardholders who must renew locally. The system has also helped cut costs and prevent duplicate benefits, saving public funds.

The department noted that around 800,000 cards were damaged during Gen Z protests on September 8–9, along with vandalism to 13 pieces of equipment at 120 enrollment stations. Replacement cards are being issued, while the full impact of the damage is still under assessment.

