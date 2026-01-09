Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 9: The Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) America has clarified that Nepal’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Bablu Gupta, has not been invited to any program in the United States.

In a statement, NRNA America confirmed that no youth-related program has been organized.

The statement said, “Reliable information has been received that unauthorized programs under the name of NRNA America, and serious illegal activities such as human trafficking, are taking place. These activities are being conducted by certain individuals or groups misusing the organization’s name and website without the knowledge, approval, or official decision of NRNA America.”

It further stated, “NRNA America is an officially registered organization in the United States. Misuse of the organization’s name, EIN, or digital identity can create serious legal, financial, and reputational risks, and this matter is being treated with utmost seriousness. Any unrelated activities associated with NRNA America can also create legal liability, which is why we feel compelled to make our position clear.”

NRNA America has urged people to remain vigilant against unauthorized activities and rely only on official channels for information.

People’s News Monitoring Service