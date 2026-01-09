Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 9: Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal has stated that ministers in the current government do not have the liberty to switch to any political party.

On Friday, at a Bagmati Province-level security workshop held in Lalitpur, Minister Aryal reminded attendees of the mandate of the current government formed after the Janajati movement.

The province-level security workshop was jointly organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bagmati Province Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law. Chief Minister Indrabahadur Baniya and the Province’s Minister for Internal Affairs were among the participants.

In his opening remarks, Home Minister Aryal said the mandate of the current government is to complete elections on the scheduled date and maintain good governance. He urged all concerned parties not to doubt that elections would be held on the scheduled date since the government is focused on the election.

He stated that the Janajati movement was aimed at ensuring good governance and emphasized that the government is committed to maintaining it. Minister Aryal warned that if elections are not held on the scheduled date, the country could face a crisis. He urged all concerned to encourage the government regarding its ongoing work and to boost the government’s morale.

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Baniya cautioned that the activities of ministers in the government could disrupt the election environment and emphasized that security agencies need sufficient resources to ensure elections are conducted in a clean, fair, and fear-free environment.

He noted that, unlike in the past, the current election environment is free from fear and intimidation but distrust still exists. He warned the Home Ministry and security agencies to be alert about misleading information that could spread through artificial intelligence, the internet, and other means, and its potential impact on the upcoming elections.

People’s News Monitoring Service