Kathmandu, January 9: The establishment faction of the Nepali Congress has requested convention delegates who signed in favor of a special general convention to withdraw their signatures. A meeting of the party’s Work Execution Committee held on Thursday at the party office in Sanepa decided to make this request, as the party has already fixed the date for its regular general convention.

After the meeting, leader NP Saud informed that the Committee had also decided to urge party members not to attend the gathering being referred to as a “special general convention.” He said, “Since there is no provision in the party statute for office-bearers to convene a special general convention, we request all office-bearers at all levels—from the central level to the grassroots—as well as general convention delegates and Central Working Committee members, not to attend the gathering being called a special general convention.” He added that the meeting also decided to make an appeal to prevent the holding of such a gathering described as a special general convention.

The Committee also decided to hold a gathering of the district chiefs and youths on January 11 and 12 at the party headquarters in Sanepa.

Meanwhile, Gagan Thapa, the NC’s general secretary, stated that the special national convention of the party will take place in Kathmandu as scheduled.

