Kathmandu, January 8: The Nepali Congress has urged its representatives not to participate in a special general convention called by the two general secretaries, stating that such a convention would be illegitimate. The party’s Chief Secretary at the central office, Krishna Prasad Paudel, issued a statement urging party officials and members not to engage in any convention or special general convention called by individual office-bearers or members, saying that such actions would be contrary to the party statute.

This statement from the establishment faction came as supporters of the special general convention were holding a press conference and moving ahead with preparations for it. The statement noted that, as provided in the party statute, the authority to convene a convention or a special general convention at any level does not rest with any individual party official or member, but solely with the party’s Central Working Committee.

The party rank and file have been appealed not to take part in any activities carried out in the name of a convention or special general convention called individually by officials or members, as such activities would violate the party statute. The Nepali Congress central office issued this appeal after supporters of the special general convention announced at a press conference that they were convening a special general convention in Kathmandu on January 11 and 12.

General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma have called the special national convention; however, the establishment faction had rejected such a convention to focus on the March elections. This faction had argued that such a convention before the elections would create a split in the party.

Meanwhile, the Sekhar Koirala camp also decided not to join such a convention, viewing the possibility of a split in the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service.