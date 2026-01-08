Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 8: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided to observe the birth anniversary of the Great King Prithvi Narayan Shah and National Unity Day on Sunday, January 11, in a grand manner.

In the morning, the party will organize a procession to the statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah located in front of the main gate of Singha Durbar and offer garlands in tribute to the Great King. Similarly, in the afternoon, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, the party will host a tea reception at Bhrikutimandap on Exhibition Road.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has invited the Prime Minister, ministers, leaders of various political parties, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions in Kathmandu, as well as businesspersons, academics, and journalists, among others, to the tea reception.

People’s News Monitoring Service.