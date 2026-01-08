Spread the love

By Our Reporter

Communal tension has again surfaced across parts of the Tarai, with Madhesh Province at the center. The latest flashpoint came from Dhanusha, where an unidentified group allegedly vandalized a mosque in Kamala Municipality 6 and burned a copy of the Quran on Saturday. Images and claims spread fast on social media, turning a local crime into a wider communal issue. By Sunday, anger spilled onto the streets of Birgunj as members of the Muslim community staged protests demanding action. Within hours, Hindu groups responded with a motorcycle rally, saying slogans raised during the protest insulted their faith. What began as outrage over a criminal act soon turned into a face-off between two communities.

By Monday, Birgunj stayed on edge. Protests flared again in areas like Chhapkaiya and Murli, even after prohibitory orders but curfew had to be imposed and extended on Tuesday after anti Hindu comments on social media by two Muslim youths in Janakpurdham flared anger across the Madhesh province. Police clashed briefly with demonstrators and detained around two dozen people. Fearing the situation could spiral, the District Administration Office in Parsa imposed and then extended a curfew in Birgunj until Tuesday morning. Movement, gatherings, rallies, and meetings were banned across a large stretch of the city. Security forces were given wide authority, while essential services were allowed to operate under coordination.

This pattern is not new. Districts and towns in Madhesh with a higher Muslim population often see such eruptions, mostly around religious festivals or after provocative incidents. Muslims form a small minority in a Hindu dominated country, yet communal tension keeps resurfacing. Nepal is often praised for religious harmony, and daily life across communities largely supports that image. Still, harmony at the social level does not always protect against sparks lit by rumor, provocation, or political interest.

Several factors feed this vicious cycle. Social media plays a big role, spreading unverified claims at speed and framing incidents through a communal lens. Local disputes then get recast as attacks on faith. Weak and delayed law enforcement adds to frustration, allowing anger to grow before facts are established. Political actors and fringe groups sometimes exploit identity to mobilize support, knowing emotion travels faster than reason.

Regional influence also matters. Events in India and Bangladesh do not stop at the border. News of communal clashes, religious disputes, or symbolic acts across the region shapes local perceptions and reactions. When similar festivals or tensions arise here, those external narratives slip in and harden attitudes. The recurring lesson is clear. Criminal acts must be treated as crimes, not as clashes between religions. Swift investigation, clear communication from authorities, and restraint from community leaders are essential. Nepal’s social fabric remains resilient, but repeated failures to address the roots of tension risk normalizing unrest in places that have lived together peacefully for generations.