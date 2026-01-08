Spread the love

Problems are piling up across the country. We talk about them, and the media reports on them regularly, yet we rarely see effective solutions. At times, it feels as though these problems have become permanent features of this loktantra.

Numerous construction projects remain incomplete, and there is no clarity on when—or if—they will ever be finished. In the Kathmandu Valley, the garbage management crisis persists. Garbage, if managed properly, can generate revenue, yet the problem continues to worsen. When Balen Shah was elected Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, he promised to resolve the garbage issue within months. Today, even as he speaks of resigning from office, the problem remains unresolved.

Nepal Airlines has been systematically ruined. It lacks sufficient aircraft and suffers from poor and non-transparent management. Each time a new Tourism Minister takes office, a committee is formed to “reform” the airline, and each committee submits a report with recommendations. Unfortunately, none of these reports has ever been implemented. If all the reports were compiled, they would likely weigh more than a quintal.

Every year, the number of squatters increases. Although successive governments announce policies to address the issue, the problem remains unresolved. Similarly, the introduction of smart driving licenses was meant to modernize public services, yet thousands of citizens have been waiting for more than three years to obtain their licenses.

Old and unusable vehicles can be seen parked in the premises of government offices. These vehicles could have been auctioned off in a timely manner, but this has never been done. More critically, corruption has become rampant in every sector. While corruption is not impossible to control, there has been no genuine effort to do so.

Each year, farmers suffer due to a shortage of chemical fertilizers. This recurring problem could be resolved with proper planning and implementation, yet it continues to be neglected. Government officials often claim that existing laws create hurdles. If that is the case, why are these laws not amended to make them practical and relevant to present realities? Allowing problems to persist is itself a form of corruption.

What the country urgently needs is a shared commitment to resolve the problems affecting every sector. There must be a common national consensus to address these challenges and to focus on genuine development. In reality, the continuous failure to solve these issues appears to be a byproduct of the present loktantra, which has fostered corruption, commissions, manipulation, and excessive politicization. Under the current political structure, meaningful solutions remain elusive.