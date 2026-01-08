Spread the love

By P.R. Pradhan

On Sunday, January 11, Nepal observes the birth anniversary of the Great King Prithivi Narayan Shah as National Unity Day. This year marks the 304th birth anniversary of the founder of modern Nepal.

Following the April 2006 uprising, the government suspended the national holiday associated with this occasion, thereby discouraging public celebration of the founder of the nation. However, after continuous efforts by patriotic citizens, the government was eventually compelled to reinstate the national holiday, although the government officials’ participation in the celebrations has remained noticeably absent.

We recall that in 2006, when Girija Prasad Koirala became Prime Minister, he appointed Krishna Prasad Sitaula as Home Minister. Sitaula is widely criticized for acting under the influence of Indo-Western interests, which many believe played a decisive role in the declaration of Nepal as a secular, federal republic. He is also remembered for allowing increased activities of Tibetan refugees in Nepal. During his tenure as Home Minister in 2008, prolonged demonstrations of the Tibetans arrived from Dharamshala, India, were permitted around the Chinese Embassy area in Baluwatar, despite Nepal’s laws clearly prohibiting refugees from engaging in political activities against friendly nations. Nepal’s foreign policy has consistently been based on the principle that its soil should not be used against any friendly country. Under external influence, these legal and diplomatic principles were violated.

Today, Nepal is witnessing a rapid rise in foreign influence that does not serve the national interest. The country has increasingly become a battleground for competing global powers, with political leaders often identified as pro-Indian, pro-American, or pro-Chinese. The present government led by Sushila Karki is frequently labeled as pro-American. Meanwhile, genuinely patriotic forces have been marginalized from mainstream politics.

Economically, a small group of individuals migrated here has dominated key sectors, discouraging local entrepreneurs and investors. In the name of globalization, patriotic business communities are steadily disappearing. Nepal, once an exporter of agricultural and import-substituting products, has been reduced to a consumer market for foreign goods. Likewise, many Nepali youths, in pursuit of foreign education, are losing touch with Nepal’s civilization, culture, and proud history.

Amid this adverse environment, Akanta Sharma’s recent publication, “Nepal: Ganatantrabata Swatantra; Nepalwadko Udaya”, offers an alternative vision. Sharma argues that the Divya Upadesh of King Prithivi Narayan Shah should be regarded as Nepal’s guiding constitutional philosophy, rooted in the concept of Nepal-ism. He maintains that the present era demands the rise of Nepal-ism to safeguard national sovereignty, preserve the Sanatan civilization, and achieve economic prosperity for both Nepal and the Nepali people.

Similarly, noted academician Saurav has released the fifth volume of his series Asahamati (Disagreement), a collection of essays addressing contemporary political, social, and religious issues. In this work, Saurav critically examines and challenges the distortions and moral decline prevalent in society today.

At a time when national patriotism has weakened and the country faces a serious existential crisis, these intellectual contributions offer rays of hope on the horizon. There is a growing awareness among citizens, though not yet well organized. We believe that, sooner or later, this awareness will evolve into a strong patriotic movement capable of countering foreign-sponsored political forces that dominate the nation under the guise of misleading political agendas.

We strongly hope that the Prithivi Path will be embraced as the guiding constitutional philosophy of the nation and as a roadmap to prosperity for its citizens. May Akanta Sharma succeed in inspiring Nepalis at home and abroad to understand and adopt the Prithivi Path. We wholeheartedly accept his vision and extend our full support in promoting the Prithivi Path for Nepal.