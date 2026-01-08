Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 8: The Nepal Army is preparing to mobilize 80,000 personnel for the election of members of the House of Representatives scheduled to be held on March 5.

Nepal Army’s Brigadier General and spokesperson Rajaram Basnet said that the Integrated Security Plan 2082 related to the election has already been approved and endorsed by the government and also ratified by the President, and that troop deployment will be carried out accordingly.

He stated, “In line with the guidance of the Integrated Security Plan for the election, the Army will be deployed in the field starting one month prior to the election.”

The Integrated Security Plan has been approved by the government, and matters related to the mobilization of the Army have also been endorsed by the National Security Council. During the election process, the Army will work in three phases. In the pre-election phase, the Army will take responsibility for the security of ballot paper printing and the protection of vital installations.

In coordination and cooperation with Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal, the Nepal Army will be responsible for the security of key infrastructures such as airports, prisons, and other sensitive facilities.

In connection with the election, the Army will conduct integrated training and exercises related to the election down to the grassroots level, in coordination, cooperation, and collaboration with all four security agencies and district administrations. These trainings and exercises are aimed at facilitating the conduct of the election in a clean, free, fair, and fear-free environment.

During polling, while deployed at polling stations and centers, the Nepal Army will remain in the third security ring and ensure full security for political parties, candidates, voters, and election officials.

As in the past, the Army is preparing to establish security bases at various locations across the country for the upcoming election. After voting concludes on March 5, the Army will take responsibility for tasks including the transportation of ballot boxes and the security of vote-counting centers.

In the process of ensuring that the election is conducted on the scheduled date in a fear-free environment, security workshops are currently being held at the provincial level as well. Based on the suggestions received from these workshops, the government will further strengthen security arrangements after assessing and analyzing the situation.

The Nepal Army has stated that it is fully prepared to provide election security—one of the state’s primary responsibilities—through coordination and cooperation among all security forces, local administrations, and elected representatives.

People’s News Monitoring Service.