Kathmandu, Jan 8: Nepali Congress (NC) general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma have formally called for a special general convention of the party.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, they announced the convention for January 11 and 12, 2026, to be held at Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu, and urged all general convention delegates to participate.

They said the special convention has become legally and politically necessary and binding. The statement reads: “We fully support the demand for a special convention made by the delegates. The effort by delegates to hold the special convention by January 12, 2026, is a legitimate exercise of their rights. The convention scheduled for January 11–12 is legally and politically unavoidable.”

The general secretaries emphasized that the convention has been called in accordance with the party’s constitution. “Following Articles 3(12), 27(1), and 17(2) of the Nepali Congress statute, we wholeheartedly invite all delegates to participate in the special general convention at Bhrikutimandap, Kathmandu, on January 11–12, 2026, to ensure it is conducted in an orderly and grand manner,” they said.

Party Will Not Split: Sharma

General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma clarified that the special convention will not lead to a party split. He added that if the situation ever threatened to divide the party, he would be the first to leave the convention hall.

Amid growing internal debate, Sharma used Facebook to reject any notion of division, stating: “The special convention will happen, but the party will not split. If that begins to happen, I will be the first to leave the hall.”

Earlier, a press conference had announced the second special convention for January 11–12, 2026, with both Thapa and Sharma confirmed to participate.

Within Congress, supporters of President Sher Bahadur Deuba oppose the special convention, while Thapa–Sharma faction leaders argue that it has become essential given the political situation following the Janajati-led movement. Sharma highlighted the changed national circumstances, new challenges, and party responsibilities as key reasons for the special convention, noting: “Today’s Nepal is not the Nepal of September 8 [previous political era]. A special convention is necessary for new vision, plans, and commitments.”

People’s News Monitoring Service