Kathmandu, January 8: The Nepali Congress has called an emergency meeting of its Work Execution Committee.

The meeting has been convened at a time when preparations are underway for a special general convention, following the call by General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma.

According to Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel, the meeting will be held today (Thursday) at 4 p.m. at the party’s central office in Sanepa. Office bearers and members of the party’s Work Execution Committee have been notified about the meeting.

