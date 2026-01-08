Spread the love

Kaathmandu, January 8: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and Urban Development Minister Kulman Ghising has submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

He met Prime Minister Karki at Baluwatar and handed over his resignation letter on Wednesday evening.

Prime Minister Karki thanked him for providing capable leadership to three important ministries for three and a half months.

“You joined this government in a very adverse situation and worked in a way that rendered a great service to the country,” Prime Minister Karki said. “You worked tirelessly, day and night. You traveled to different parts of the country. You remained equally active during times of disaster. You personally went to disaster-affected areas and worked there. You took strict steps against irregularities in our development and construction works. The country will remember this. The people will evaluate it.”

She also expressed her best wishes for Ghishing’s continued success in his future political life.

Honoring Ghising by draping a ceremonial khada around his neck, Prime Minister Karki said, “You did not come here out of personal desire or for any vested interest. We ourselves invited you. In fact, Gen Z youth demanded your presence. We brought you in with the understanding that you would be free to enter politics once elections were announced. You rendered selfless service without taking any facilities. In the days to come, you will be able to do even greater work for the country. For this, I would like to congratulate you right now.”

After Ghising joined the integrated Rastriya Swatantra Party in the capacity of vice-chairman, civil society demanded his resignation, as the present government is non-partisan. Prime Minister Karki had also asked those ministers who joined political parties to resign.

People’s News Monitoring Service.