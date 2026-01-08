Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 8: Rajendra Lingden, chair of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), held talks with Rabi Lamichhane, chair of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

Lingden visited Lamichhane’s residence in Hattigauda this morning. During the meeting, he invited Lamichhane to attend Prithvi Jayanti and National Unity Day.

The RPP is marking Prithvi Jayanti as National Unity Day on January 11, 2026. The party has planned a formal program on that day.

According to RPP spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shrestha, the two leaders also discussed the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Earlier, on Wednesday night, Lingden visited Gundu to meet CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli and extended a similar invitation.

People’s News Monitoring Service