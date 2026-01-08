Spread the love

Temporary police personnel guard the Office of the Chief Returning Officer in Ilam, on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Photo: RSS

Kathmandu, Jan 8: The government has opened recruitment for election police personnel for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

The Police Headquarters, Human Resource Development Department, Recruitment and Selection Section, issued a notice seeking 133,980 election police personnel.

Applications can be submitted from January 9 to February 13, 2026. The notice states that applications will be accepted even on public holidays.

