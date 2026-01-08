Spread the love

Kathmandu, Jan 8: The government has taken a major step to formalize and secure financial transactions in online trade.

Under the “Electronic Trade (E Commerce) Directive 2082” issued by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, all online businesses must now use only digital payment gateways approved by Nepal Rastra Bank for commercial transactions.

The directive was issued under Section 37 of the Electronic Trade Act 2081 to make online trade transparent, secure, reliable, and consumer-friendly. It clearly states that no e-commerce business may use a payment system that is not licensed or approved by the central bank. Authorities believe this will improve transaction security, bring informal platforms under regulation, and allow regulators to monitor payments more effectively.

The directive also makes electronic invoicing mandatory. Even if a customer pays in cash, the seller must issue an electronic invoice for the transaction. If a payment fails for any reason, the firm must arrange a refund or return within seven days. After delivering goods or services, sellers are barred from charging customers any extra fees beyond the listed price, tax, and delivery cost.

Alongside payment rules, the directive makes registration compulsory for all e-commerce platforms. Businesses must register their platforms on the portal of the Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection. Applications must be submitted online with full details, including business name, address, registration records, owner or operator identity, permanent account number, contact details, social media links, and branch information.

The department must issue a registration number within seven days if the documents are complete. Any change in business details or the opening of new outlets must be updated on the portal within seven days. Existing but unregistered platforms will be given 35 days to complete registration once a public notice is issued. Firms that fail to comply face inspection, penalties, and possible closure.

The directive also bans misleading or exaggerated information and advertisements on digital platforms. Each platform must set up an online system to register and manage consumer complaints. If complaints cannot be resolved online, consumers may approach the department. An Electronic Trade Dispute Committee will handle such cases and must settle complaints within 15 days.

E-commerce firms must keep records of transactions, invoices, consumer complaints, hearings, and inspection details for at least five years. The ministry may also issue minimum information technology standards for platforms when needed.

The department will conduct regular inspections under the law by deploying inspection officers. Experts in cyber security, information technology, consumer rights, taxation, media, and other government bodies may take part. Inspectors can examine documents and check compliance, including product labelling, delivery and return systems, cybersecurity practices, data protection, and payment rules. Violations will invite action under the Electronic Trade Act 2081 and other applicable laws.

