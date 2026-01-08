Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 8: The death toll in a bus accident on the Jaharsingh Pauwa–Sankhu road section in Kathmandu has risen to five. Treatment is ongoing for 33 injured passengers.

The bus, registration Ba 4 Kh 8788, crashed Wednesday evening, initially killing three women and one man. Later, 55–60-year-old Arjun Lamichhane from Jorpati, Ward 5, Gokarneshwor Municipality, died during treatment around 12:30 a.m., bringing the total deaths to five, according to SP Pawan Bhattarai, information officer at the District Police Office, Kathmandu.

Earlier, the deceased included 49-year-old Kamana Sharma from Kohalpur Municipality-5, Banke (residing in Budhanilkantha); 51-year-old Indira Limbu from Pathibhara-5, Taplejung (residing in Budhanilkantha Municipality-7); 55-year-old Shanti Gupta from Siraha (residing in Pepsi Cola); and 65-year-old Devendra Limbu from Panchthar (residing in Gothatar).

The bus, operated by Nature House and Herb International Company, was returning from a picnic when the accident occurred. Treatment for the injured continues at hospitals.

People’s News Monitoring Service