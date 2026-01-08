Spread the love

By Our Reporter

The sudden warmth among the Nepali Congress (NC), UML, and NCP did not emerge from ideological comfort or long-term trust. It grew out of fear, timing, and a shifting political ground that none of these parties fully control anymore. What looks like a limited deal for Upper House seats is slowly taking the shape of a wider electoral understanding, one that could stretch into the March 5 polls.

At the surface, leaders explain the talks as a practical move. The National Assembly election on January 25 needs coordination. Numbers matter. Votes must be pooled. Yet the real push lies elsewhere. All three parties suffered a setback after the Gen Z revolt. They lost authority, momentum, and public confidence. Since then, none has managed to reclaim the political narrative on its own.

The real jolt came with the coming together of Rabi Lamichhane, Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah, and energy sector figure Kulman Ghising under the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) umbrella. This was not a routine political adjustment. It signaled the rise of a force that cuts across party lines, appeals to young voters, and speaks in a language that traditional parties struggle to match. For the NC, UML, and NCP, this unity rang alarm bells.

Individually, these old parties no longer feel secure. Congress still relies on legacy but lacks energy. UML retains organization but faces trust issues. NCP has a base but remains divided within. Against a fast growing RSP that mixes street appeal, administrative success, and anti-establishment mood, each of them stands exposed. Together, they believe they can slow that rise.

This explains why talks moved fast. Congress and UML opened channels soon after losing power. NCP, despite internal resistance, joined in as pressure mounted. Publicly, leaders deny long term plans. Privately, second tier leaders are already discussing seat sharing beyond the Upper House. The March 5 election hangs over every meeting.

The meeting between KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal before Prachanda left for Delhi was part of this reset. It showed that old rivalries can be parked when survival comes first. Statements like those from Haribol Gajurel, warning that unity could hurt NCP, reflect internal unease. Yet unease has not stopped the talks.

Another factor is uncertainty. Parliament remains in limbo. Street politics remains active. Voters appear impatient. In such an atmosphere, risk taking alone looks dangerous. Alliances reduce risk, even if they dilute identity. For leaders who have ruled for decades, sharing space feels safer than standing alone against a new wave.

There is also a defensive instinct at play. Balen Shah’s popularity in urban centers, Ghising’s clean image from the power sector, and Lamichhane’s media reach together threaten the old style of politics. The alliance seeks to frame this new bloc as inexperienced or unstable, while projecting itself as the only workable option.

In the end, this emerging alliance says less about unity and more about anxiety. Congress, UML, and NCP are not coming together because they agree on a vision. They are moving closer because the ground beneath them is shifting fast. March 5 could reshape Nepal’s politics. For now, the old guard wants to face that moment together rather than alone.