Kathmandu, Jan 8: Nepal Police have taken disciplinary action against 599 personnel for posting unprofessional and inappropriate content on social media in violation of official policy.

According to central spokesperson Abhinarayan Kafle, actions were taken from Deputy Inspector General to office assistants who made indecent comments against the police organization or misused the police uniform on platforms like Facebook, X, and TikTok, covering cases since fiscal year 2077/78.

The personnel disciplined include one Deputy Inspector General, one Senior Superintendent, four Superintendents, five Deputy Superintendents, 24 Inspectors, 11 Senior Deputy Inspectors, 24 Deputy Inspectors, 51 Assistant Inspectors, seven Senior Havildars, 35 Havildars, 76 Assistant Havildars, 358 police personnel, and two office assistants. Punishments ranged from strict warnings to suspension and promotion blocks.

The Nepal Police had issued a circular in 2071 to regulate and maintain decorum on social media. Employees are also required to follow the Code of Conduct 2077 and related circulars from Police Headquarters, which prohibit unprofessional or inappropriate behavior online.

People’s News Monitoring Service