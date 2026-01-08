Spread the love

By Babbler

End of the Global Order

It now appears that the global order has come to an end. One may personally disagree with Nicolás Maduro’s rule in Venezuela; however, abducting him and his spouse from their bedroom by the mighty US military is unjustifiable. Such an act once again raises serious questions about the survival of small and weak nations in a world dominated by powerful states.

However, we believe in God and in divine justice. Those who violate international order may be punished sooner or later.

New Avatar of Nicolas Bhushal

Dr. Nicolas Bhushal is no longer an ordinary individual; he has emerged as Nepalnath. Overnight, he has stood up to protect Sanatan Nepali Hindu civilization. Better late than never—youths like Bhushal should understand the essence and soul of our motherland.

The End of Political Ideology

The alliance or potential merger among Rabi Lamichhane, Balen Shah, and Kulman Ghishing is not based on belief, thought, or ideology. Rather, it reflects bhagbanda (power-sharing) politics nurtured by the Open Society framework.

Nevertheless, these three figures may attempt to dominate upcoming politics by replacing the existing trio of political forces—the Nepali Congress, UML, and the former Maoists, now operating as the Nepal Communist Party.

If a unified Rastriya Swatantra Party comes to power, a different form of looting may prevail in the country.

If Durga Prasai’s public statements and information are accurate, Nepal’s very existence could be under threat should Rabi and his group come to power.

How Clean Is Kulman Ghishing?

Earlier, we reported that Kulman Ghishing—widely projected as the “Man of Light”—was able to become the executive chief of the Nepal Electricity Authority by offering two crore rupees to Barshaman Pun of the then Maoist Centre, who was the minister for energy and hydropower at the time.

Later, we received information that Ghishing had purchased an apartment in the United States under another person’s name, and that the legal owner later refused to transfer the property to him.

More recently, reports have claimed that Ghishing planned to purchase electricity from India at a higher price than that quoted by the Indian company eager to supply power to Nepal. According to local media, Ghishing could have earned 43 million rupees from this deal.

We are already familiar with Rabi’s record. Now, if these reports are true, the public can judge for itself how “clean” these so-called new faces in politics truly are.

Excerpts from Social Networks:

The cause of Nepal’s current crisis is America and India.

Trump has reportedly stated that America has spent billions on four agendas to destroy Nepal: ethnic conflict, political instability, attacks on Hinduism, and control over valuable mineral resources through the MCC.

— Jagman Gurung

Sometimes I wonder whether even the brokers of the MCC ever think like this or not: “If we say no to Big Brother’s policy and agreement, will we also be blown away like Maduro?”

To people who loudly chant slogans of “sovereignty,” I have one simple question to answer:

How can a nation truly claim sovereignty when decisions made by other countries stand above its own parliament?

— Deepak Joshi

What kind of system is this that republicans themselves have to run away from?

And are we still supposed to accept this very system?

— Kamal Thapa

What happened that Yug Pathak is not contesting from Jhapa this time against KP Oli? This time even 600 votes would have been enough.

–Krishna Sharma

Donald Trump picks up the Venezuelan president at midnight, takes him to America, and files cases against him. As a student of international law, I can only say this much: America, with the United Nations as a witness, carries out massive massacres across the world and completely tramples international law!

–Bimal Pokharel

I am not afraid simply because America monitors social media and denies visas to those who protest. The world is not only America. And America itself is not the world.

–Birat Aanupam

On Venezuela:

1. No official reaction from Nepal? Puzzling, but not unexpected. Decisiveness has long been missing in our foreign policy.

2. On social media, there is a lot of glee among Nepalis (especially communists). A brain-dead population wears its nationalism on its sleeve but cannot stand against violations of international law. One can oppose both Maduro’s dictatorship and Trump’s neo-imperialism. It’s the glee that bothers me. You all would have swallowed Bush’s propaganda on Iraq as well.

3) US actions will further damage international law (even if it only had a semblance until now). More than multi-polarity, we are heading toward a might-is-right world, where bullying and extortion become perfect tools of international relations.

4) For small countries like ours: tough times ahead. Will our declared non-alignment be enough, or do we need to upgrade both our foreign policy and our relationships?

–Amish Mulmi

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.