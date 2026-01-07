Spread the love

By Nirmal P. Acharya

When I woke up, I heard President Trump himself say on his social media that the US military had dragged Venezuelan President Maduro and his wife out of their beds at the presidential palace in the early hours of the morning and transported them to New York, where they would be tried in Manhattan.

Politicians around the world were stunned. When they came to their senses, they all expressed their strong condemnation. Then, world-class leaders and scholars began to talk non-stop, analyzing Trump’s actions from the perspectives of international law, geopolitics, history and the future. In the end, the mainstream view was that this was a blatant kidnapping of the president of a sovereign state.

However, on the internet, some rock singers have handled this matter with ease, turning Trump’s kidnapping incident into a song and composing it into a melody for singing.

Personally, I think this kidnapping operation was more like an entertainment event. Because this time, President Trump was truly too arbitrary, to the point of being ridiculous. Yes, the president of a world beacon country, doing such underhanded things, I’m sure he won’t be able to achieve any major power strategy.

Let me just mention one thing. Back then, the US launched a campaign against the Taliban and colonized Afghanistan for nearly 20 years. It was so glorious at that time, but what happened in the end? They fled Afghanistan in disgrace. What’s that saying? The US spent 20 years replacing the Taliban with the same Taliban. And this time, the outcome of kidnapping President Maduro will make the US even more embarrassed. Anyway, the whole world is staring intently at President Trump. Trump has two choices: either torture and kill President Maduro in front of the whole world, or treat President Maduro kindly in front of the whole world. No matter what Trump does, he can’t explain it away and it won’t end well.

From now on, there will be a continuous stream of exciting events. The United Nations conference hall will be filled with noise. The presidents of sovereign countries will be stimulated to the point of talking to each other in hushed tones. Various forces within the United States have openly condemned President Trump for violating the constitution and law, and have held demonstrations. Countries like North Korea have begun to launch missiles as a form of protest. China and Russia, with their military power not inferior to that of the United States, will undoubtedly respond in various expected and unexpected ways.

For the vast majority of ordinary people in the world like me, President Trump’s act of dragging President Maduro and his wife out of bed in the middle of the night and taking them to New York for trial was a ridiculous act of artistic humor.