Kathmandu, January 7: On the occasion of the 19th anniversary of its establishment, Global IME Bank Limited honored 175 employees who have completed 15 years of service with the bank.

The employees who have been serving the bank continuously for 15 years were honored at a special program organized by the bank, chaired by Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of Global IME Bank and the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

Chairman Dhakal, along with board members Radhesh Pant, Ram Bahadur Bhandari, Krishna Prasad Sharma, Madan Lal Joshi, and Narayan Prasad Paudel, as well as Chief Executive Officer Surendra Raj Regmi and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Suman Pokharel, jointly honored the employees by presenting them with khadas (ceremonial scarves) and certificates of appreciation.

Addressing the felicitation ceremony, Chairman Dhakal stated that alongside mergers and business expansion, Global IME Bank has been focusing on enhancing service quality and making its services more effective and technology-friendly.

He noted that although Global IME Bank was established 19 years ago as the 19th commercial bank in the country, it has successfully positioned itself as a leading bank in most financial indicators within these 19 years.

He further emphasized that the success of a bank or any institution depends not only on leadership but equally on teamwork, hard work, and dedication, and urged all employees to carry out their duties with even greater commitment.

Chairman Dhakal also expressed his gratitude to all employees for their special contributions toward making Global IME Bank an excellent one.

Similarly, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Surendra Raj Regmi, stated that the bank has been moving forward by setting goals to make its services innovative and customer-friendly, and to deliver timely services in line with the digital era.

The bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Suman Pokharel, expressed the bank’s commitment to providing even higher-quality banking services in the coming years, with a focus on customer service and satisfaction.

Global IME Bank has been honored in various categories by renowned national and international institutions. The bank has received prestigious awards such as Bank of the Year 2014, Best Internet Bank 2016, Best Bank Nepal 2024 and 2025, Euromoney Award for Excellence 2022, 2024 and 2025, Best Bank ESG Nepal 2024, and Best Employer.

Global IME Bank is the first private-sector commercial bank in the country to have a branch network in all 77 districts.

The bank has been providing excellent services to customers through more than 1,000 service centers, including 352 branch offices, 384 ATMs, 150 branchless banking service outlets, 68 extension and revenue collection counters, and three overseas representative offices.

Through its remittance services, the bank has been providing financial services to Nepali citizens worldwide. By operating remittance services from countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, India, and Jordan, the bank has been contributing to Nepal’s economic prosperity.