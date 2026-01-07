Spread the love

Kathmandu, January 7: President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal on Wednesday held a meeting with Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the United Arab Emirates, in Dubai, UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding trade and investment cooperation, with emphasis on attracting UAE investments in key sectors of Nepal’s economy, including hydropower, tourism, agro-processing, large-scale infrastructure projects, and the information technology sector.

President Dhakal highlighted Nepal’s growing potential and the opportunities available for UAE investors.

President Dhakal also underscored the importance of establishing a direct Emirates Airways flight to Kathmandu, stating that enhanced air connectivity would play a vital role in boosting tourism, trade, and business-to-business engagement between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to further deepen economic collaboration and strengthen partnership between Nepal and the UAE in the days ahead.

Nepal’s Ambassador to the UAE, Tej Bahadur Chhetri, was also present on the occasion.

